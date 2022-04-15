Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu welcomes 'bahu' home

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu, Riddhima welcome 'bahu' home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who began dating while working on 'Brahmastra', tred the knot on April 14

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 11:43 ist
Neetu and Riddhima during Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Credit: PTI Photo

Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran star shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world".

She posted a string of photographs of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding and captioned it: "My World."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima too shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a "better addition" to the family.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are married: See first pictures from their wedding

She wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it."

Alia and Ranbir finally got married on Thursday after a five-year whirlwind romance.

The two began dating on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception the same year.

