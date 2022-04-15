Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu, Riddhima welcome 'bahu' home

Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran star shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world".
She posted a string of photographs of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding and captioned it: "My World."
Ranbir's sister Riddhima too shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a "better addition" to the family.
Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are married: See first pictures from their wedding
She wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it."
Alia and Ranbir finally got married on Thursday after a five-year whirlwind romance.
The two began dating on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception the same year.
