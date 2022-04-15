Ranbir-Alia wedding: Star couple's dance video gives netizens a reason to rejoice

Post their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt burned the dance floor as the couple danced their hearts out in the presence of guests.
The star couple grooved to the beats of A R Rahman composition Chaiyya Chaiyya sung by Sukhwinder and penned by Gulzar.
In a video that surfaced on the Internet shows the couple celebrating their special day as they danced to the track. While Alia can be seen wearing a beautiful red ethnic wear, her husband Ranbir donned a white kurta pajama which he rounded off with a red coloured Nehru jacket to twin with his lady love.
Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world".
Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding in 2018.
