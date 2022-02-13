Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make stunning pair in 'Brahmastra' new still

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the very first time in the eagerly-awaited movie Brahmastra, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The makers on Sunday unveiled a new still from the biggie, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. In it, Ranbir's 'Shiva' is seen spending some tender moments with Alia's 'Isha' The two look good together, indicating that their reel chemistry will be one of the biggest highlights of the flick.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a superhero drama that marks the beginning of a three-part franchise. It has strong mythological undertones and will cater to a pan-India audience. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The supporting cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu star Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The Akkineni hero made an impact in Hindi cinema in the 90s with his work in Shiva and Khuda Gawah. It remains to be seen whether Brahmastra proves to be a memorable release for him.

Ayan's magnum opus, which has been delayed on several occasions, is slated to hit the screens on September 9

Interestingly, the film comes at a time when Ranbir and Alia are in a relationship. The Sanju actor sometime ago revealed that he would have tied the knot with Bollywood's favourite 'Student' in 2020 had the pandemic not brought things to a standstill.

Ranbir is, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. He also has a film with Shraddha Kapoor and the Sandeep Vanga-directed Animal in his kitty.

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi. It features her in the role of a brothel madam and will hit the screens on February 25. She is set to make her Telugu debut with S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), slated to premiere next month. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads. Alia is also in talks to star in Koratala Siva's new movie, which features Tarak as the lead.

