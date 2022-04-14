Big B wishes Rabir, Alia ahead of their wedding

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amitabh Bachchan extends his wishes to 'Brahmastra' couple

With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt  set to have their 'happily ever after' on Thursday, their Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan has shared heart-filled wishes for the soon-to-be married duo.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the romantic track Kesariya starring Ranbir-Alia from 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.

"Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team BrahmAstra," Amitabh wrote.

It was on the sets of Brahmastra that Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The dating rumours of the two first came out in 2018.

Brahmastra will be the first time the couple will be seen sharing screen space together. It is slated to hit the screens on September 9.

