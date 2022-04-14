Ranbir-Alia's 'pheras' to take place at 2 pm

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: 'Pheras' to take place at 2 pm

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2018 while working on 'Brahmastra'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:14 ist
Ranbir and Alia in a still from 'Brahmastra'. Credit: PR Handout

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be having their 'phera' ceremony at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

According to reports, the couple will be taking their wedding vows around the fire at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make stunning pair in 'Brahmastra' new still

The baraat procession of the Kapoor family will move from the under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow, from one part of Mumbai's Pali Hill neighborhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area.

It was in 2018, when Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra,  a mix of mythology and science fiction.

The film will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranbir Kapoor
alia bhatt
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 