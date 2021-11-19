Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' to hit the screens in 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' to hit the screens on August 11, 2023

The film, backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, was originally slated to hit screens in 2022

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:47 ist
Actor Ranbir Kapoor. Credit: PR Handout

 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, the remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is producing Animal.

The banner shared the new release date of the movie on its official Twitter page.

“Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023,” the tweet read.

The film was earlier scheduled to release during Dusshera, 2022.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

It is produced by T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios

sandeep vanga
Ranbir Kapoor
Entertainment News
bollywood

