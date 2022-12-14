Ranbir, Shraddha film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 14:36 ist

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.

"And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo," read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.

Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

