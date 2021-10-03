Ranbir Kapoor to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may play Lord Ram in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming movie, based on The Ramayana, according to a report carried by Pinkvilla. The heartthrob and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Ravan in the biggie, recently had a discussion with the makers to finalise the finer details. An official announcement about the cast and crew will be made in the coming months.

Interestingly, it was previously reported that Telugu star Mahesh Babu was being considered for the role of Lord Ram but 'Prince' is apparently no longer associated with Nitesh's magnum opus. The project comes at a time with Prabhas, the star of the Baahubalu saga, is working on Adipurush, a film based on the same epic. The biggie is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and celebrates the 'victory of good over evil. It features Saif Ali Khan as the 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual has a strong cast that includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. It remains to be seen whether Nitesh's film affects the buzz around Adipurush.

Ranbir, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Shamshera, which marks his first major collaboration with Sanjay Dutt. The Yash Raj Films-backed flick stars Vaani Kapoor as the female protagonist and continues her association with the banner. The Roy actor also has Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga of Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh fame, and the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra in his kitty.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is set to begin work on the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, one of the most popular Tamil movies of the decade. It features SaIf Ali Khan as his reel adversary and will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. He also has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in his kitty. The film will be produced by Siddharth Anand, who directed him in Bang Bang and War.