Ranbir Kapoor to star in 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Vanga's next movie

A few websites had recently reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor had been offered the lead role in director Sandeep Vanga's latest Hindi movie. The Wake Up Sid star has now confirmed that he will indeed be teaming up with the Kabir Singh helmer in the near future.

Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand, the 38-year-old actor said that he plans to begin work on the ambitious project after wrapping up his film with filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

"The other film which I have signed is Sandeep Vanga's film which will start sometime mid-next year," he added.

Sandeep, widely regarded as one of the most outspoken directors in the industry, became the talk of the town when his Telugu movie Arjun Reddy emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. A few feathers were, however, ruffled due to its bold content. It revolved around the dark journey of a brilliant surgeon with anger issues.

He remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The romantic-drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. It was, however, criticised for its 'sexist' storyline. The director defended the film, saying that there is 'no emotion' in a relationship if one 'cannot slap his woman'. His comments evoked strong reactions from netizens with most people accusing him of 'normalising' violence. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda, however, defended him and said that the filmmaker was talking about his personal experience.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will next be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie features Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with Bollywood's 'Saawariya'. He also has the Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, in his kitty. The film has an impressive cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood star Nagarjuna. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates in the coming months.