Ranbir Kapoor to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, widely regarded as one of the most popular young stars in the Hindi film industry, may soon team up with ace filmmaker Rajkumar ‘Raju’ Hirani for a movie. According to a report carried by Pinkvilla, the project will have a humourous storyline and highlight an important social issue. Contrary to perception, it is not a sequel to the director’s 2014 blockbuster PK.

The two had previously collaborated for Sanju, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. The film was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and received rave reviews for its engaging presentation. It had an impressive cast that included Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

It remains to be seen whether their latest film lives up to the standards set by Sanju.

Ranbir, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in the Yash Raj Films-backed Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He also has the Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra in his kitty. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji of Wake Up Sid fame and will mark the beginning of a trilogy. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with her ‘Saawariya’. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Naagin star Mouni Roy.

Ranbir has also agreed to star in the eagerly-awaited movie Animal, which will be helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga. The film has a dark storyline and revolves around the traumatic journey of a young man. It stars Parineet Chopra as the leading lady and is an important release for her. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol too are a part of the cast.

Hirani, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next film but that buzz is that is planning to team up with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie on a sensitive issue