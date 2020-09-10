‘Ranga Rangeli’: Latest video song from ‘V’ is a feast for Nani fans

The eagerly-awaited V, the 25th film of Tollywood actor Nani’s career, was released on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The thriller has received decent reviews from the target audience with most movie buffs praising the ‘Natural Star’ for hitting it out of the park with his stylish performance.

The makers of V, on Thursday, released the music video of the Ranga Rangeli number from the film, giving a section of the audience a reason to rejoice. The track, which has been composed by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy music director Amit Trivedi, features the Eega actor in a stylish new avatar and is an integral part of the narrative. The video has an exotic look and feel, which does justice to the contemporary vibe of V. It also has a liberal dose of glamour, making it a feast for the ‘Gen Y’ crowd.

V, directed by noted filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti, revolves around the showdown between a stylish super cop and a ruthless killer with a past. While Nani plays the antagonist/anti-hero, actor Sudheer Babu plays the ‘saviour of the city’. The cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vennela Kishore.

The film was originally supposed to release in theatres on Ugadi but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually decided to skip the theatrical route, making V the first major Telugu movie to release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Nani recently said that he was happy about the response to V and added that his fans made it a success.

“I am forever grateful and indebted to my fans, well-wishers and my family for their (the) love they have shown to V movie,” he added

With V making an impact in the OTT space, he is set to turn his attention to the eagerly-awaited Tuck Jagadish, which features him in a new avatar.