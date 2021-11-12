Rani recalls the time when she had a crush on SRK, Aamir

Rani recalls the time she had a crush on SRK, Aamir

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 12 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 23:13 ist
Actor Rani Mukerji. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will appear as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', opens up about the people in the industry she has had a crush on.

During a conversation with the show's host, Rani revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also talked about doing romantic scenes with them and how she used to feel.

Rani recalls: "I was nervous doing romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh for 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I was then 16 or 17 years old and I had previously watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the silver screen.

"My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. And after watching Shahrukh in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', I felt like, you know, what we call 'young crush'."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Rani Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Khan
Entertainment News
Entertainment

