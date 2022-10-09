Ranveer Singh gets NBA legend Shaq to dance to 'Khalibali'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh danced with NBA star Shaq, also known as Shaquille O'Neal, on his popular number Khalibali from the film Padmaavat.

Ranveer, who is appointed as the NBA brand ambassador for India, took to Instagram where he shared a video with the NBA legend. The two are seen doing the hook step of the number.

"Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn't know you needed! Here's Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! Y @shaq," Ranveer wrote in the caption.

Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea and singer Tesherr were some of the many stars that commented on the video.

Varun wrote: "Shaq attack."

"He's huge," wrote Dino.

The Jalebi Baby'hitmaker said: "cultural ambassador #1"

"Shaqaaal," wrote rapper Badshah.

On the work front, Ranveer currently has two films under way: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Cirkus.