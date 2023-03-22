Ranveer Singh pips Virat Kohli to become India's most valuable celebrity

Cricketer Virat Kohli's debatable on-field form in 2022 seems to have taken a toll on his brand value in 2022.

The right-hand batsman witnessed a further decline in his overall brand value to $176.9 million as against Rs 1,535 crores ($185.7 million) in 2021 and Rs 1,965 crores ($237.7 million) in 2020, as per a report by consulting firm Kroll.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who had dislodged peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in 2021, emerged as the most valued Indian celebrity in 2022, racing ahead of Kohli with an overall value of Rs 1,502 crores ($181.7 million) in 2022, up from Rs 1,308 crores ($158.3 million) in 2021.

"…Ranveer became the most valued celebrity brand in India, given his mammoth endorsement portfolio and widening global presence," its managing director for valuation services, Aviral Jain, said.

With films from the south, like RRR doing handsomely well nationally and internationally, the brand values of celebrities from Tollywood had a northward journey in 2022 with Allu Arjun (Rs 259 crores or $31.4 million) and Rashmika Mandanna (Rs 209 crores or $25.3 million) breaking into top 25 celebrities by brand value.

Athlete Neeraj Chopra's Olympic medal in javelin catapulted him into the top 25 with a brand value of Rs 219 crores ($26.5 million), at par with badminton player P V Sindhu.

Among the women, Alia Bhatt tops the list with a huge spike in brand value to Rs 850 crores ($102.9 million) in 2022 from Rs 562 crores ($68.1 million) in 2021. The actor, who was also a part of RRR, is ranked fourth overall and is followed by Deepika Padukone at Rs 685 crores ($82.9 million).

Former cricketer M S Dhoni was the sixth most valued celebrity at Rs 663 crores ($80.3 million) and Sachin Tendulkar was ranked eighth at Rs 608 crores ($73.6 million).

Shah Rukh Khan, who had a successful outing with Pathaan in 2023, had an overall brand value of Rs 460 crores ($55.7 million) and was ranked tenth, while Salman Khan followed him with a brand valuation of Rs 450 crores ($54.5 million), as per the report.