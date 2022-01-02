Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' to hit the screens on July 15? Here's what director Rohit Shetty has to say

It was recently reported that director Rohit Shetty's latest movie Cirkus would hit the screens on July 15, which created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. The filmmaker has, now, reacted to the rumours. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Golmaal helmer revealed that the release date is yet to be finalised. He added that he will take a call on the matter only after the 'backlog of films' caused by the Covid-19 pandemic gets cleared. Shetty, however, confirmed that the shoot has been wrapped up.

Cirkus, touted to be a comedy drama , is an adaptation of the classic play Comedy of Errors and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This is his third film with the Befikre star as the two previously joined hands for Simmba and Sooryavanshi. which are a part of Bollywood's 'Cop Universe' that started with Ajay Devgn's Singham.

Cirkus features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, the star of Telugu films such as Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as the leading ladies. The Aravinda Sametha actor made her Bollywood debut with the box office dud Mohenjo Daro. She subsequently acted in Housefull 4, which failed to impress critics. It remains to be seen whether Cirkus helps her consolidate in the industry.

Shetty, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He gave proof of his ability to understand the pulse of the audience when he delivered a blockbuster with Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer revolved around what happens when a cop locks horns with a deadly foe, It hit the screens on Diwali and emerged as the Highest Grossing Film of the Year (HGFotY). The cast included Katrina Kaif, Devgn, Singh, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover.

He is set to begin work on Singham 3, the third installment of the Singham series. It is likely to be 'bigger and better;' than the previous parts of the franchise and will hit the screens in 2023.