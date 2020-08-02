Ranveer Singh to star in 'Dhoom 4'? Trade analyst drops a big hint

It is no secret that Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest and most popular young heroes in the Hindi film industry. The energic star has impressed one and all with his charismatic screen presence and undeniable mass connect. According to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, the Bajirao Mastani star might soon be roped in to play the lead role in The Yash Raj Films-backed Dhoom 4.

During a Twitter chat with fans, he said that there is a 'definite possibility' of the powerhouse performer joining the popular franchise.

Dhoom (2004), which marked the beginning of the series, starred John Abraham as the antagonist and emerged as a smash hit at the box office. Dhoom 2 arrived in theatres two years later and hit the right notes with Hrithik Roshan's suave baddie act. Aamir Khan served as the face of Dhoom 3 (2013) and took the franchise to the next level.

Ranveer is likely to play the villain in the biggie, adding a new dimension to the saga. It, however, remains to be seen whether 'Dhoom originals' Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra too feature in Dhoom 4

Coming back to Ranveer, he was last seen in Gully Boy (2019) that emerged as a commercial success and received rave reviews from all corners. It was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to bag the award.

Ranveer will soon be seen playing Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-helmed 83, which revolves around India's stellar performance in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film has a stellar cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamil actor Jiiva and Pollywood sensation Ammy Virk.

Ranveer also has Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.