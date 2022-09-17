Ranvir Shorey's father passes away

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Saturday said his father Krishnan Dev has died at the age of 92.
Shorey, known for movies such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry and Lootcase, shared the news in a post on Instagram.
The actor said his father passed away on Friday night and was "surrounded by his children and grandchildren".
"My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection," the 50-year-old actor wrote.
Shorey's friends and colleagues from the film industry condoled his father's demise.
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Deepest condolences brother."
"Heartfelt condolences," actor Divya Dutta said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone
Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?
Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world
Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer
Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow
Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader
Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers
The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant
Restoring identity with our stories