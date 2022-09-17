Ranvir Shorey's father passes away

Ranvir Shorey's father passes away

Shorey's friends and colleagues from the film industry condoled his father's demise

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 17 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 17:00 ist
Ranvir Shorey. credit: Instagram/ ranvirshorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Saturday said his father Krishnan Dev has died at the age of 92.

Shorey, known for movies such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry and Lootcase, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

The actor said his father passed away on Friday night and was "surrounded by his children and grandchildren".

"My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection," the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Shorey's friends and colleagues from the film industry condoled his father's demise.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Deepest condolences brother."

"Heartfelt condolences," actor Divya Dutta said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
ranvir shorey

What's Brewing

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 