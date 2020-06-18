Rashmika Mandanna pens an emotional note to her father: 'Took me years to understand him'

Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most promising and talented stars in the film industry. The 'Karnataka Crush' enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive social media presence and intelligent selection of roles. The actress recently penned an emotional note thanking her dad for always being there for her.

She said that it took her a while to understand the struggles faced by fathers. The 'Kodava Beauty' urged fans to realise that fathers often need to take 'strict decisions' about the choices made by their children. Rashmika also lamented the fact that fathers do not have the liberty of showing emotions as society feels that only 'the weak' do so.

The Chalo star is no stranger to sharing moving messages on social media. A while ago, she had spoken about dealing with insecurities and said that she was using the COVID-19 lockdown to evolve into the "best version" of herself. In a separate post, she had said that she enjoyed being with her near and dear ones during the lockdown.

Rashmika is going through a terrific phase on the work front. Earlier this year, she hit the jackpot with the Anil Ravipudi-helmed Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu. The film featured her in a glamorous new avatar that had the desired impact. She was last seen in the Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, which did well at the box office,

Rashmika will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pushpa, marking her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film, directed by Sukumar, is slated to release in multiple languages and that makes it a crucial affair for all concerned.

She also has the Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru in her kitty. The film has piqued curiosity due to the Action Prince's new avatar and the massy Karabuu number, which suggests that it has the potential to do well at the box office.