Rashmika Mandanna’s note on spending time with her family goes viral

There’s no denying the fact that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after and popular young actresses in Tollywood. The ‘Kodava Beauty’ enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to her charming screen presence and soft-spoken nature. The star diva recently penned an emotional note on spending time with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown and said that it was something she would not have been able to do under usual circumstances due to her professional commitments.

The Chalo actress added that, as young girl, she felt that her parents were strict but has now realised she was wrong. ‘Geetha’ recalled how her parents have always gone the extra mile to be with her and make life comfortable.

Not surprisingly, the message has gone viral with several fans thanking her for introducing her to the softer side of her personality.

Rashmika, who entered Tollywood with Chalo, became the talk of the town when she delivered a sincere performance in Geetha Govindam that marked her first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. She, however, hit a roadblock when the much-hyped Dear Comrade (2019) failed to live up to expectations. The romantic-drama, which reunited her with ‘Rowdy’, did not click with a vast section of the audience and this proved to be its downfall.

Rashmika, fortunately, bounced back in style with the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that starred Mahesh Babu. The film had a decent impact at the box office despite facing competition from the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She was last seen in the well-received Bheeshma.

Rashmika will be turning her attention to Pushpa once things return to normal. The film, directed by Sukumar, features her as the leading lady opposite the ‘Stylish Star’. She also has the the Kannada movie Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja and Karthi’s Sultan in her kitty. Her fans certainly have plenty to look forward to,

