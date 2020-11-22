Rashmika Mandanna to act opposite Suriya in Pandiraj's next movie?

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most popular young stars in the film industry, is likely to act opposite Tamil hero Suriya in noted director Pandiraj's next movie. According to a report carried by Times of India, the 'Kodava Beauty' was originally supposed to romance the Singam actor in his film with Hari but that did not happen as the movie was put on hold. Following the setback, she was considered for Pandiraj's rural drama.

Rashmika, who began her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party, became a popular name in Telugu cinema with Naga Shaurya's Chalo. She acted opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, adding a new dimension to her career. The 'Karnataka Crush' will soon be making her Kollywood debut with Sulthan, co-starring Karthi.

The star is going through a busy phase on the work front. She started off the year with the Sankranti hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead. Rashmika acted alongside Nithiin in Bheeshma, which exceeded expectations at the box office. She is working on the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which is likely to hit the screens in multiple languages.

The actor also has the Kannada movie Pogaru, co-starring 'Action Prince' Dhruva Sarja, in her kitty.

On the other hand, 'Nadippin Nayakan' recently impressed movie buffs with his performance in the Sudha Kongara-helmed Soorarai Pottru. The film, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video, was inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and revolved around the challenges faced by the protagonist as he tries to fulfill a dream. The biggie had a stellar cast that included Maheshinte Prathikaaram actor Aparna Balamurali, Bollywood star Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

Suriya has wrapped up the shoot of a short film, helmed by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon. He will soon be teaming up with Vetrimaaran for a hard-hitting movie.