Rashmika Mandanna to essay a key role in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’?

The fast-rising Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most popular and talented actresses in Telugu cinema. The young star, who rose to fame with Chalo and Geetha Govindam, is loved by one and all due to her striking screen presence and sincere performances. She has acted alongside some of the most sought-after young heroes—right from Vijay Deverakonda to Nithiin--- proving that she is here to stay.

According to a report carried by Tollywood.net, the ‘Kodava Beauty’ is set to star opposite Tollywood mass hero Ram Charan in the much-hyped Acharya, starring ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in the lead. The ‘Mega Power Star’ will be seen essaying a key supporting role in the biggie with Rashmika playing his love interest/wife.

Acharya, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, is touted to be an action-drama with a message and reportedly features Chiranjeevi in a massy avatar. Trisha was initially signed on to play the female lead in the film but opted out due to creative ‘creative differences’. She later claimed that she was not comfortable working with a member of the crew.

‘Chiru’, however, dismissed her claims and said that she quit his project to focus on her film with Mani Ratnam. Trisha was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal, who had romanced the Tagore star in his comeback film Khaidi No 150.

Coming back to Rashmika, she was last seen in Bheeshma that did well at the box office and received decent reviews from the target audience. She will soon be turning her attention to the pan-India biggie Pushpa, co-starring ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun. The film reportedly features her in the role of a forest officer while Bunny plays a lorry driver. She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

On the other hand, ‘Mr C’ has the SS Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in his kitty. The magnum opus, which features Jr NTR as the parallel lead, is expected to hit screens next year.