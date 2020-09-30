Rashmika Mandanna to reunite with Nani for a period-drama?

There's no denying the fact that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The 'Karnataka Crush' enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and striking screen presence. According to Tollywood, Net, the young actress is all set to romance Nani in his next movie, which is touted to be a period drama.

If this is indeed the case, the movie will mark the second collaboration between the Geetha Govindam actress and the 'Natural Star'. The two had previously teamed up for the multistarrer Devadas, which clicked with a section of the audience. The film featured Nagarjuna and Aakansha Singh as the lead. The cast included Naresh, Sarathkumar and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor.

Coming back to Rashmika, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star impressed a section of the audience with her performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which marked her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu. The film, directed by F2 helmer Anil Ravipudi, did well at the box office despite facing competition from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna’s note on spending time with her family goes viral

She was last seen in Bheeshma that opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. The film featured her in a glamorous avatar that made the desired impact.

The 'Kodava Beauty' will soon be seen in the Kannada biggie Pogaru, which features her as the leading lady opposite Dhruva Sarja. Rashmika is also gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with Karthi's Sulthan.

Rashmika also has the pan-India biggie Pushpa, directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The film, slated to release next year, has piqued curiosity as it marks her first collaboration with 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, Nani was last seen in V that released directly on Amazon Prime Video amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He has Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma, in his kitty.

