Rashmika Mandanna wraps up 'Sulthan' shoot, thanks the team for 'tolerating' her

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, widely regarded as one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry, took to Instagram on Thursday (October 8) to confirm that has wrapped up the shoot of her maiden Tamil movie Sulthan. She penned a heartfelt note thanking the team for 'tolerating' her and said that working on the movie was not easy as she fell ill during the shoot.

"This is one of the sweetest teams I’ve worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team," she wrote.

The 'Karnataka Crush' also shared a photo in which she is seen with the Sulthan team.

The movie, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan features Karthi in the lead and is a crucial release for the Siruthai actor. It has an impressive cast that includes Yogi Babu and Ponnambalam. It was slated to hit screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming days.

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, she is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The 'Kodava Beauty' impressed a section of the audience with her performance in Mahesh Babu's Sankranti hit Sarileru Neekevvaru. She was also seen in the much-hyped Bheeshma, co-starring Nithiin, that did well at the box office.

Rashmika will soon be seen alongside 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun in the Sukumar-helmed Pushpa. The film is slated to hit screens in multiple languages and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned. She will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kannada movie Pogaru, featuring 'Action Prince' Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The buzz is she is also being considered for a period movie, starring Nani.

