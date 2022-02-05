Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ to hit screens in Hindi

Ravi Teja’s new movie ‘Khiladi’ to hit screens in Hindi on February 11

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 05 2022, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 18:07 ist
The official poster of 'Khiladi'. Credit: PR Handout

Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi is now set to release in theatres in the Hindi-speaking market, on February 11, the makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller will feature Teja in a double role.

Producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release Khiladi in Hindi language, given the popularity of Teja.    

"As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form.

"The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas," Gada said in a statement.

Khiladi  stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies.

It is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

ravi teja
Telugu cinema
Tollywood
Entertainment News

