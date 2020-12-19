Ravi Teja-starrer 'Krack' to hit the screens on January 14

S Thaman, the music director of actor Ravi Teja's Krack, took to Twitter to confirm that the film is slated to hit the screens on January 14 as a Sankranti release. If things go as planned, this will be one of the first Telugu movies to release theatrically after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is an actioner that features the 'Mass Maharaja' in a new avatar. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with Ravi Teja. The two had previously collaborated for the 2013 masala entertainer Balupu, impressing fans with their crackling chemistry. It remains to be seen whether they are able to work their magic this time around as well. The film has a strong supporting cast that includes Varalaxmi and Tamil actor Samuthirakani.

Krack was originally supposed to release this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was talk of it releasing on an OTT platform as opposed to in theatres but the rumours proved to be incorrect.

Ravi Teja, once considered to be a synonym for commercial success, is going through a challenging phase on the work front. None of his recent releases, barring Raja The Great, could make an impact at the box office. He was last seen in Disco Raja, which sank without a trace receiving negative reviews. He will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with Krack.

Shruti, on the other hand, has not had a theatrical release since 2017. The actress, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video-backed Putham Pudhu Kaalai, will be hoping to get her career back on track with her new release.