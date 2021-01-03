Ravi Teja, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more: 5 Telugu actors who need to deliver a hit in 2021

It is no secret that 2020 was unconventional and rather forgettable for those associated with the Telugu film industry as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the New Year here, Tollywood will be hoping to regain its lost mojo in style. The next 12 months are going to be particularly important for certain Tollywood A-listers. Here is a look at five Telugu actors who need to deliver a hit in 2021 to revive their careers.

Ravi Teja

The 'Mass Maharaja', who has not delivered a hit in nearly three years, will be hoping to bounce back with the action-packed Krack. The film, slated to release on January 9, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it reunites him with his Balupu co-star and popular actor Shruti Haasan. Ravi Teja also has a movie titled Khiladi in his kitty.

Vijay Deverakonda

VD, who became the talk of the town with his performance in the controversial movie Arjun Reddy, suffered a major setback when NOTA and Dear Comrade did not do well at the Box Office. He tried to revive his fortunes with World Famous lover but things did not go as planned. This year, he will be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter that will mark his Bollywood debut. The Puri Jagannadh-directed movie might work wonders for his career if it does well at the Box Office.

Ram Charan

The 'Mega Power Star' suffered a setback in 2019 when the Boyapati Srinu-directed Vinaya Videya Rama under-performed at the Box Office while receiving negative reviews. He will be hoping to put the debacle behind him with the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), slated to hit the screens sometime this year. The Magadheera actor will also be seen essaying a key role in Acharya, starring his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Balakrishna

The mass hero is going through a difficult phase on the work front. His troubles started when the 2019 NTR Kathanayakudu did not do as well as expected at the Box Office. NTR Mahanayakudu, a sequel to the previously-mentioned film, sank without a trace as it was promoted too aggressively. The 'Nata Simha' was last seen in Ruler, which ended up being a 'double disaster'. He will be hoping to impress fans with NBK 106, which is expected to hit the screens sometime this year.

Nagarjuna

'Nags', who has received flak for being part of underwhelming films such as Officer and Manmadhudu 2, will be hoping to silence his critics with his upcoming movie Wild Dog. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. He will also be returning to Hindi cinema with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.