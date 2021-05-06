'RC 15': Has Sudeep been offered a role in Ram Charan's upcoming movie?

Telugu star Ram Charan is set to collaborate with the ace filmmaker Shankar for a film, being referred to as RC 15. According to a report carried by Cinema Express, Kannada actor Sudeep has been approached to play a key role in the biggie. The Indian filmmaker has narrated the story to the Sandalwood heart-throb but 'Kichcha' is yet to take a call on the matter.

Sudeep, who impressed the Telugu audience with his work in Eega, shares a good rapport with the 'Mega Power Star' and essayed a key role in his production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead. The general perception is that his association with RC 15 may help it find wide patronage in Karnataka.

RC 15, which is being produced by Tollywood's Dil Raju, reportedly features Charan in two distinct avatars and may have shades of Shankar's yesteryear classic Mudhalvan that featured Arjun in the lead. There have been talks of Rashmika Mandanna playing the leading lady opposite the Magadheera actor in the film. RC 15 is likely to release sometime next year in multiple languages.

'Mr C', meanwhile, is working on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The film is touted to be a period-drama and revolves around the fictional adventures of two freedom fighters -- Alluri Sitharamaraju and Bheem. The Rangasthalam hero essays the role of Sitharamaraju while Jr NTR plays the tribal leader. S S Rajamouli's magnum opus is expected to release in theatres on October 13 but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 situation.

Charan also has Acharya in his kitty.

Sudeep, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kotigooba 3. The actioner was expected to release on April 29 but failed to do so due to the increase in Covid cases. 'Deepanna' also has Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, in his kitty.