'RC 15': Kiara Advani to act opposite Ram Charan in director Shankar's next movie

Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Ram Charan in his upcoming movie with director Shankar, being referred to as RC 15. This will be her second film with the 'Mega Power Star' as she had previously romanced him in the 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which did not live up to expectations. It remains to be seen if the two are able to impress fans this time around.

RC 15 will be produced by Dil Raju and is touted to be a political thriller. Charan will reportedly be seen in two distinct roles in the biggie, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. It may have distinct shades of Shankar's yesteryear classic Mudhalvan, which was later remade in Hindi as Nayak with Anil Kapoor in the lead. Its music will be composed by S Thaman, who has emerged as a force to be reckoned with because of projects such as Race Gurram, Naayak and the Sankranti biggie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

RC 15 is slated to hit the screens in three languages---Hindi, Telugu and Tamil

Kiara, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star will soon be seen in the Hindi film Shershaah. It is based on the life of the Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and features her as the leading lady opposite Sidharth Malhotra. It is slated to premiere digitally on August 13. The Kabir Singh actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, in the lead, in her kitty.

Charan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that features him as the parallel lead alongside Jr NTR. It has been directed by S S Rajamouli and will hit the screens on October 13. He is also part of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, directed by Janatha Garage helmer Koratala Siva.