'RC 15': Ranveer Singh to be chief guest for the Muhurat ceremony of Ram Charan's film with Shankar?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh may serve as the chief guest for the Muhurat ceremony of Telugu star Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Shankar, according to reports. This comes at a time when the I helmer is set to collaborate with the Befikre hero for the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan.

Shankar's film with Ram Charan, being referred to as RC 15, is touted to be a pan-India project that will be released in multiple languages. The perception is that Ranveer's association with the flick is likely to help it get a fair deal of attention in the Hindi belt. RC 15 is likely to be a political thriller with shades of the director's yesteryear classic Mudhalvan, which was remade in Hindi as Nayak.

The film features Kiara Advani, who rose to fame with the movie Kabir Singh, as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat Ane Nenu co-star. There were talks of Rashmika Mandanna essaying a role in the film but that did not happen. Its music will be composed by Anirudh, who garnered international attention with the Kolaveri Di song from 3.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in 83. The film features him in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup. The Kabir Khan-directed biggie has a stellar cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Tamil actor Jiiva. It is likely to be released in theatres once Covid-19 restrictions are eased.



He will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde, the star of Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in Cirkus. The film is based on The Comedy of Errors and has been directed by top filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Ranveer recently collaborated with Karan Johar for his latest directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.