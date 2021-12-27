'RC 16': Ram Charan to romance Disha Patani in his film with Gowtham Tinnanuri?

Tollywood star Ram Charan will soon be collaborating with noted filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri for a movie, being referred to as R C 16, which has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. According to reports, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is likely to romance the 'Mega Power Star' in the upcoming film. The team has apparently initiated talks and an official announcement will be made once things are finalised. If things work out, this will be the M S Dhoni star's second straight Telugu movie. she made her Tollywood debut with Loafer, which hit the screens in 2016.

Tinnanuri, who made his directorial debut with Malli Rava, rose to fame when he wielded the microphone for Nani's Jersey. He is awaiting the release of its Hindi remake, starring Shahid Kapoor, which will hit the screens on December 31. The general feeling is that working with Charan will help him add a new dimension to his career.

The Yevadu hero is, meanwhile, gearing up for the release of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The pan-India movie, directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It features Charan as 'Manyam Veerudu' and marks his first collaboration with Jr NTR. Its cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran.

Charan will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the Koratala Siva-helmed Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. He is set to team up with Tamil filmmaker Shankar for a film being referred to as RC 15. The flick is touted to be a political-thriller and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Mudhalvan. It stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and is the third Telugu movie of her career. She previously acted in Bharat Ane Nenu and Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Disha, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns, a 'spiritual successor to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain.