Registration opens for 15th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati

  • Apr 29 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:45 ist
Amitabh Bachchan at the set of KBC. Credit: DH File Photo

Registrations for the 15th edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from Saturday evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced.

The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"#KBC15 Registration starts from 29th April .. @9PM @SonyTV" Bachchan tweeted.

Bachchan has hosted KBC since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, the veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K, also featuring his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

