Registration opens for 15th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Registrations for the 15th edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from Saturday evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced.
The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception, shared the news in a post on Twitter.
"#KBC15 Registration starts from 29th April .. @9PM @SonyTV" Bachchan tweeted.
T 4631 - #KBC15 Registration starts from 29 th April .. @9PM @SonyTV https://t.co/hWTaL54sSE
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 28, 2023
Bachchan has hosted KBC since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
On the film front, the veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K, also featuring his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow