Release of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' teaser postponed due to Covid-19 situation

The makers of actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie Liger took to Twitter to reveal that its teaser, which was to be released today, will not be unveiled as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They urged fans to 'stay home, stay safe' till things improve and assured them that the biggie is going to be a gamechanger for 'Rowdy'.

Liger, directed by mass director Puri Jaganndh, is an action drama that features Deverakonda in the role of an MMA expert. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will mark the young actor's Bollywood debut. It stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady and is her first collaboration with the Arjun Reddy hero.

The Student of the Year 2 actor will reportedly be seen in a stylish new avatar in the film, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan. 'K D Pathak' had played the antagonist in the Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa and Liger may help him consolidate his standing in the industry.

Ramya, on the other hand, remains a force to be reckoned with in Telugu cinema courtesy of her work in Baahubali and Shailaja Reddy Alludu. The general feeling is that her association with the film may help it find wide patronage.

Liger is expected to release on September 9 but that might not happen due to the pandemic.

VD, meanwhile, is going through a challenging phase on the work front. His troubles started when Dear Comrade bombed at the box office despite receiving above-average reviews. It was a romantic drama and reunited him with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He tried bouncing back with World Famous Lover but things didn't go as planned. The film failed to impress critics and ended up being a colossal failure. It remains to be seen whether Liger helps him get his career back on track.