Remembering Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his birth anniversary: When 'Natsamrat' acted in a Hindi movie

There's no denying the fact that the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) was one of the biggest and most decorated names in the Telugu film industry during the 'golden age'. 'Natsamrat' enjoyed a strong fan following due to his refined acting skills, relatable reel avatars and striking screen presence. The powerhouse performer often collaborated with the legendary Sr NTR, to enthrall fans, redefining the tenets of the film industry.

While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to the Telugu film industry, not many know that he once enthralled the Hindi film audience with the remake of one of his most popular films. He essayed the lead role in the 1957 movie Suvarna Sundari, the Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name, and added a new dimension to his career. The Swashbuckler movie, which featured Anjali Devi as the leading lady, did well at the box office and impressed the target audience. It holds the distinction of being the only Hindi movie of ANR's career.

Coming to the present, ANR is no more but 'lives on' through his work. His son Nagarjuna is considered to be one of the most popular names in Tollywood. He has also acted in Hindi films such as Shiva, Khuda Gawah and Criminal, helping the Akkineni legacy scale new heights. Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, who are the grandsons of the Telugu cinema's 'Devadasu', too are an integral part of the Tollywood. He shared screen space with his 'bidda' and his grandsons in Manam, the last film of his career. The film, helmed by Vikram Kumar, received rave reviews from all corners, emerging as the 'family film of the year'.

Chay played ANR Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati while actor Sumanth did the honors in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu, which featured Balakrishna as 'Annagaru'. The Krish-helmed movies revolved around Sr NTR's personal and professional lives while highlighting his friendship with his Gundamma Katha co-star.