Remembering Dilip Kumar: 7 evergreen classics that made him the 'Original King' of Hindi cinema

Dilip Kumar, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, leaving fans heartbroken. He was 98. During his celebrated career, he acted in some of Indian cinema's biggest films, redefining the tenets of acting with his performances. Here is a look at seven films that bear testimony to his limitless talent.

Aan (1952)

The Mehood Khan-helmed biggie revolved around what happens when a brave village chief beats a 'royal' in a fencing contest. It had a riveting screenplay that did justice to the original King Khan's acting abilities, helping him consolidate his standing in the industry. Aan received acclaim from the international press and soon attained a cult following

Devdas (1955)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies ever made, Devdas revolved around the romantic journey and emotional downfall of a pompous young man from an influential family. An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, it received positive reviews, emerging as an evergreen classic. The consensus is that the overwhelming response to Bimal Roy's magnum opus established Dilip Kumar as the resident 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema.

Naya Daur (1957)

The B R Chopra-helmed film revolved around what happens when two good friends fall in love with a woman. It is perhaps best remembered for the iconic sequence in which the tonga-riding rural hero, played by 'Sahab', beats his wealthy foe in a race. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year, behind Mother India, and proved that Dilip Kumar was a synonym for success. Aamir Khan's 2001 release Lagaan had shades of Naya Daur.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Ace filmmaker K Asif's labour of love featured Dilip Kumar in the role of the future Mughal emperor Jahangir and proved to be a game-changer for powerhouse performers. His scenes with Prithviraj Kapoor, who played his reel father and 'Zill-e ilahi' Akbar, proved to be the backbone of the classic. Dilip Kumar's romantic scenes with Madhubala were shot aesthetically and catered to the classes. The blockbuster had a stellar supporting cast that included Nigar Sultana, Durga Khote and Ajit.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

The biggie featured Dilip Kumar in a double role, giving him a platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. The Tapi Chanakya-directed classic was a clean entertainer that highlighted the journeys of identical twins. It was a remake of the Telugu movie Ramudu Bheemudu, which featured Tollywood icon Sr NTR in the lead.

Shakti (1982)

Shakti, the only film to feature Dilip Kumar and 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, was a gripping drama that revolved around the clash between an honest police officer and his 'corrupt' son. The intense reel interactions between the matinee idols were as intense as can be and left movie buffs asking for more. The 'Original King Khan' bagged a Filmfare award for his stellar performance, adding another feather to his cap. The film is regarded as a classic even though it didn't do too well at the box office.

Saudagar (1991)

Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, who had previously acted in the 1960 classic Paigham, reunited for the 1991 blockbuster Saudagar, directed by Subhash Ghai. The scenes featuring the legends were quite explosive and resonated with the masses. The film, which boasted hit songs such Imli Ka Boota and Teri Yaad Aati Hain, is quite popular even today.

Honourable mentions: Madhumati, Leader, Kranti, Karma, Gopi, Bairaag, Amar, Mashaal, Vidhaata and Andaz.

