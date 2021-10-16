Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: 4 films that bear testimony to her talent

Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar passed away on Friday (October 15) at the age of 88. The seasoned performer, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, began her acting career with a supporting role in Muzaffar Ali's magnum opus Umrao Jaan and soon carved a niche for herself in the industry. Here is a look at her finest films.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

Jaffar played the role of Rekha's biological mother in the period drama, based on the novel Umrao Jaan Ada. The movie, which revolved around what happens when a courtesan falls in love with a young man from a regal background, received tremendous critical acclaim and soon attained cult status. It was remade by J P Dutta in 2007 with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead and titular role. The remake created a buzz among fans but failed to live up to expectations.

Swades (2004)

Jaffar impressed as 'Fatima Bi' in the Shah Rukh-starrer Swades, directed by ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The film revolved around an NRI who decides to reconnect with his 'desi' roots after completing a project in the US and had strong patriotic undertones. It received a great deal of international acclaim and soon attained cult status. It, however, did not do too well at the box office.

Peepli Live (2010)

The seasoned actor essayed the role of the feisty 'Ammaji'' in Peepli Live, widely regarded as the film that established her as a bankable performer. It was backed by Aamir Khan and revolved around the sensitive issue of farmer's suicide. The black comedy emerged as a critical success. Jaffar's biting dialogues are regarded as one of the biggest highlights of Peepli Live.

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

The Shoojit Sircar-directed comedy-drama was arguably the biggest release of Jaffar's career as it saw her act opposite none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Her scenes with Big B were engaging and entertaining in equal measure and proved to be the backbone of the film. She won the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role', becoming the oldest recipient of the honour. Gulabo Sitabo was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video and received praise from all corners.