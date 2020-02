Remembering Pran: 10 dialogues that prove the legend will never be forgotten

The legendary Pran was arguably one of the most celebrated and sought after Bollywood actors of his time. The powerhouse performer enjoyed a strong fan following due to his unique dialogue delivery, impressive screen presence and dashing personality. The unconventional actor held his own against the likes of Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, proving his mettle. Today (February 12), on his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at 10 times the man who immortalised the word 'barkhurdaar' hit it out of the park with his iconic dialogues.