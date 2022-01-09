Remembering Ramesh Babu: A look at the producer's contribution to the film industry

Noted producer Ramesh Babu, actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother, passed away on January 8 due to liver ailments. He was 56. The talented performer made his big screen debut as a child artist with the 1974 release Alluri Seetarama Raju, which featured his father Krishna in the lead. He went on to act in films such as Bazaar Rowdy and Mugguru Kodukulu, carving a niche for himself in Telugu cinema. He eventually retired from acting to turn producer, a decision that helped him consolidate his standing in the industry.

Here is a look at four movies that prove Ramesh Babu had an eye for good content.

Sooryavansham (Hindi, 1999)

Ramesh Babu served as an 'executive producer' for Telugu filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana's Hindi movie Sooryavansham, which featured 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan in two distinct roles. The film, a remake of the Tamil movie Suryavamsam, revolved around the relationship between a strict father and his caring son. It received rave reviews upon release and soon attained cult status, The cast included Jayasudha, Mukesh Rishi and Soundarya.

Arjun (Telugu, 2004)

Arjun, which marked Ramesh Babu's Tollywood debut as producer, was an actioner that revolved around the bond between the titular character and his sister. It featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role and helped him consolidate standing as Tollywood's 'Prince'. Arjun did well at the box office and received favourable reviews.

Athidi ( Telugu, 2007)

This action-packed romantic drama catered to a mass audience and featured Mahesh Babu in the titular role. It revolved around what happens when the protagonist is framed for a crime, which ruins his life. It garnered attention due to Super Star's stylish new look and its gripping screenplay. The flick made a good impact at the box office and was soon remade in Bangladesh as Durdorsho Premik. It featured Amrita Rao as the leading lady and marked her Tollywood debut.

Dookudu (Telugu, 2011)

Ramesh Babu served as 'presenter' for Dookudu, widely regarded as one of the finest films of Mahesh Babu's career. The actioner revolved around an IPS officer who decides to uncover the truth behind an accident that almost kills his father. It had pretty much everything--right from action scenes to a touch of romance-- that one expects from a commercial movie. The cast included Samantha, Prakash Raj and Nassar.