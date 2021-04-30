Remembering Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary: Have you seen these 'Chintuji' movies?

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on this day last year, leaving countless movie buffs heartbroken. The veteran enjoyed a strong fan following due to his bold nature, charming screen presence and impressive body of work. He used social media to voice his opinion on matters close to his heart, which endeared him to the 'Gen Y' crowd. On his first death anniversary, here is a look at five popular films that made 'Chintuji' an inseparable part of Hindi cinema.



Bobby (1973)



Rishi made his debut as a leading man with the Raj Kapoor-directed Bobby, which emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. His innocent looks and crackling chemistry with Dimple Kapadia proved to be one of the biggest highlights of the romantic drama. Interestingly, 'The Showman' wanted to make the film with Rajesh Khanna but the plan was dropped following the lukewarm response to Mera Naam Joker.

Karz (1980)

The talented performer essayed the role of a rockstar with a past in Subhash Ghai's reincarnation drama. He did justice to the romantic scenes as well as the ones highlighting his exchanges with Simi Garewal. Karz emerged as a 'semi-hit' and soon attained cult status due to its songs.



Henna (1991)



The ace actor impressed one and all with his intense yet relatable performance in this classic romantic drama. He brought out the predicament faced by the character, making it easier for the audience to relate with the reel action. Henna emerged as a hit and was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars, It, however, did not make the cut.



Do Dooni Chaar (2010)



One of the most underrated releases of Rishi's career, Do Dooni Chaar was a heartwarming drama that revolved around the seemingly mundane life of a teacher from a humble background. The film received rave reviews for its simple storyline and sincere performances, emerging as a hit.



Mulk (2018)

The drama featured Rishi in the role of a lawyer and highlighted how the protagonist's life is turned upside down when a family member is taken into custody in connection with an act of terrorism. It hit the right notes with its intense courtroom scenes and bold premise, emerging as a commercial success. The cast included Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa.