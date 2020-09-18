Remembering Vishnuvardhan: 5 unforgettable movies that prove he was an actor par excellence

It is no secret that Vishnuvardhan was one of the biggest and most decorated actors in Kannada cinema. The powerhouse performer enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work, humble nature, and unparalleled star power. The 'Pheonix of Sandalwood' starred in some of the industry's biggest hits, proving that he was second to none. On Friday, as fans remember the late legend on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five popular movies that prove he was an artist par excellence.

Naagarahaavu (1972)

A timeless classic, Naagarahaavu was directed by ace filmmaker Puttanna Kanagaland featured 'Dada' in the role of a feisty young man. A runaway hit at the box office, it redefined the tenets of Kannada cinema and paved the way for Vishnuvardhan's rise to stardom. The cast included Ambareesh, Aarthi and Leelavathi.

Surya Vamsha (1999)

Directed by ace filmmaker S Narayan, Surya Vamsha was a massy yet emotional drama that featured Vishnuvardhan in a double role and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. A remake of the Tamil movie Suryavamsam, starring Sarathkumar, it did well well at the box office and attain cult status.

Yajamana (2000)

Yet another unforgettable Vishnuvardhan movie, Yajamana was a remake of the Tamil movie Vaanathaippola and helped the Sandalwood thespian consolidate his standing as the choice of the family audience. It featured top actress Prema as the leading lady and this proved to be yet another highlight of the family-drama.

Simhadriya Simha (2002)

A remake of Sarathkumar's Nattamai, the gripping drama revolved around what happens when the chieftain of 48 villages punishes a relative for committing a heinous crime, setting a strong example. It featured a stellar performance from Vishnuvardhan and hit the right notes with its effective screenplay and powerful message.

Aptharakshaka (2009)

The last major release of Vishnuvardhan's illustrious career, Aptharakshaka emerged as a smash hit at the box office and clicked with the masses due to its engaging premise and gripping presentation. A sequel to the well-received Apthamira, it was remade in Telugu as Nagavalli with Venkatesh and Anushka Shetty in the lead.