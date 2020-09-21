Remix culture killing originality, says music composer Alif Afzal

Music composer Alif Afzal, who composed an Arabic number for the international TV series NCIS: Los Angeles, says he is not a fan of the 'remix culture' as it has diluted the originality of modern music. He also opens up on composing for The Twilight Zone Season 2 and reveals that its soundtrack as an American tribal feel to it. He also highlights that artistes get freedom while working on international projects, which is something that might not always happen In India.

(Edited excerpts from e-mail interview with DH)

How was the experience of composing music for The Twilight Zone season 2?

It is always an amazing experience to work with CBS. This is my second series with the network after NCIS: Los Angeles. The Twilight Zone demanded a really different kind of music (arrangement). The makers wanted American tribal music. Having studied world tribal music, I was able to crack the soundtracks. The process, however, was challenging.



You composed an Arabic song for NCIS.

Yes, TV shows are quite big here in the USA, and composing music for one was quite a dream come true. Just like Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico, NCIS: Los Angeles is a popular TV series in the United States. NCIS: Los Angeles needed a hip-hop soundtrack in Arabic. It was thrilling to be doing this genre as it is a high octane track.

How different is the process of working on international projects when compared to working on Indian ones?

The process of composing remains the same in any part of the world. The workflow, however, is totally different. In several films in India, I saw that producers are involved in creative calls, which is something I don't really endorse. In the US, the moment they hire you, they totally rely on your expertise. I love that way of working as it totally elevates the performance.

How did you get interested in music? How was the family's reaction to your decision to be a composer?

I have been doing music since the age of 11. I learned many instruments while growing up and played with rock bands. After working for three years with a corporate firm, I realised that life is too short not to follow my passion. I quit my job and started my journey in film and music in 2010. No one from my family is in the film industry. I am a total outsider and it was beyond difficult to get a break. There was initial resistance from my family, but they realised I was born to do this.

How do you deal with creative blocks?

It is nice to have creative blocks once in a while as they get the best out of you. When I am just stuck with a song or a scene's score, I do (one of) two things. The first one is really funny. I actually place some random music in that scene to totally change that feel altogether. It breaks the train of thought and then I get back to work. Even if that doesn't work, I simply call it a day.

What is your take on the remix culture?

I have a strong opinion on the remix culture. If you see, today the song relies more on production rather than the melody itself. Popular tracks are selected and remixed so that people can immediately relate to the melody. This is killing originality and the evolution of music. We also have a formula-driven model. If one thing becomes a hit, then everyone wants to follow that. This is the same trend that we saw with item numbers.