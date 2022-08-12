Remo recalls 'fancy rakhis' in latest DID episode

Remo D'Souza reminded of his childhood in recent DID episode, recalls 'fancy rakhis'

During the rakhi special episode of DID Super Moms, Remo expressed his gratitude towards all the contestants who tied rakhi on his hands

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 17:00 ist
Choreographer Remo D'Souza. Credit: IANS Photo

Choreographer Remo D'Souza recalled those fancy big rakhis that his sisters used to tie on his wrist during Raksha Bandhan.

During the rakhi special episode of DID Super Moms, he expressed his gratitude towards all the contestants who tied rakhi on his hands and said that it reminded him of his childhood days.

Also Read | Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

He shared: "I would like to thank all my DID Super Moms sisters for tying me rakhis on the stage, it really took me back to my childhood days. I actually have four real sisters and to add to that, I had made a lot of sisters in the neighbourhood where I used to live earlier. All of them used to tie rakhis on my wrist every Raksha Bandhan, and I remember they used to get this big fancy rakhis to fill my hands with it."

"Nowadays, everyone has become fancy and modern, so they tie thin and simple rakhis. However, you all filled my hand with rakhis, and it really reminded me of my childhood when my hands used to be filled with rakhis. You really have no clue how happy you all have made me today," he added.

The dance reality show DID Super Moms judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar airs on Zee TV.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Remo D'Souza
Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

 