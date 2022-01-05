Renowned ad, theatre doyen Burjor Patel passes away at 91

Veteran advertising and theatre personality Burjor Patel, passed away here on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 91.

Patel was the husband of the late theatre actress Ruby Patel and father of well-known TV actress Shernaz Patel, son mediaperson Marzban, and another daughter Feeroza.

In his long career spanning over six decades in the Gujarati theatre and ad world, Birhor had worked with The Statesman of Kolkata and the Khaleej Times of Dubai.

Leading people from both the industries in India and the UAE have condoled the passing of Patel.

