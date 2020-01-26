Republic Day 2020: Our country believes in equality for all, says Anupama Kumar

Actress Anupama Kumar, one of the most popular performers in Kollywood, enjoys a strong fan following because of her effective screen presence and impressive body of work. The lady, who grabbed plenty of attention with her Vijay Award-winning act in Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, has worked in several big-ticket movies and this has helped her cement her position in the industry.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, on the occasion of Republic Day 2020, Anupama says she is proud of her motherland as it believes in treating everyone with respect and propagates the concept of humanity.

"I feel proud and patriotic about my country because it believes in equality for all. Our country propagates the idea of humanity. We believe in treating everyone with respect. I hope, our children are (always) brought up in a country free where the mind is without fear and the head is held high," she says.

The Kanchana 3 actress also says that Indians have strong cultural values and this helps them bond with others. She adds that one needs to be proud of the country and preserve its 'riches'.

"When I interact with others as an Indian, the thing that stands out is that our values of family, truth, honesty, compassion are so strong that we immediately bond ( with others) and exude a glow that makes me proud. My prayer for my nation is that we treat our motherland with respect and honour our riches - whether it's our people, knowledge or our natural resources. The happiness we seek is right here, in our own country.. we just have to make a little more effort to preserve and maintain it," she says.

On the work front, Anupama will soon be seen in Dharala Prabhu, the remake of the Bollywood hit Vicky Donor. She is also busy with the post-production of her film Kadhavu that she has produced along with good friend and actor Kishore.