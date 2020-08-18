Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka of groping her

The controversy surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput sees a new twist, as his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday accused the late actor’s sister Priyanka of groping her.

Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh and his daughters have accused Rhea, an actor-model of being responsible for the death of the actor. Sushant was found dead in his duplex flat in Mount Blanc at Carter Road in Mumbai.

The Mumbai-based Rhea, in a statement issued through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has made a series of allegations against the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant knew each other for several years because of their profession.

Rhea and Sushant had maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other. In April 2019, they attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter began dating each other. Even though they spent a lot of time in each other’s homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and live at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8 June.

Maneshinde said that once Rhea had visited Sushant’s house in the initial months of their relationship, and his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him at that time.“On one night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home,” the statement said.

“Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house,” claimed the statement.

Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant about the incident and Sushant got into an argument with his sister.“The relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since its inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the Funeral, Rhea's name was not included in the list and hence excluded from attending the funeral,” Maneshinde said.

According to the statement, Sushant had been calling his family, informing them of his decision to move out of Mumbai and requesting them to come to meet him. After several days of calling and crying over the phone, his sister Meetu agreed to come to live with him on 8 June. Due to this development, Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being.

"Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and often endured panic attacks. Sushant’s conduct also aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant,” he said. The very same day, Rhea had arranged to have a therapy session of her own with Dr. Susan Walker and requested Sushant if she could leave after the session.“However, Sushant told her to leave immediately before his sister Meetu arrived. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required or in case he needed to talk,” it said.