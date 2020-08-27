Rhea Chakraborty says she was ‘upset and hurt’ after leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has opened up on leaving the actor’s apartment on June 8, merely six days before his death. Speaking to India Today, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti heroine said that she was ‘upset and hurt’ after she left his house but clarified that she had not taken a ‘final decision’ on her relationship with ‘Anni’.

Rhea added that her decision to leave SSR’s house had nothing to with the ‘Aisha (her character’s name in Jalebi) moves on’ message she had sent to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt around the same time.

“I was definitely very upset and hurt. Mujhe kaafi bura lag raha tha ki unhone mujhe call back nahi kiya, unhone mujhe wapas nahi bulaya (I felt extremely bad that he did not call me back or ask me to return). Is it over for him? Itna hi tha? Ki ab main bimaar hoon toh aap nahi chahte mujhe? Naturally, agar aapko koi bhi aisa bole, aapko bura toh feel hoga. Lekin yeh jo aap refer kar rahe hai, shayad iss conversation se iska koi lena dena hai nahi,” she said.

Sushant, the star of films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14 much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following this, a section of the Twitterverse alleged that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the self-made hero’s career and trolled star kids for being ‘products of nepotism’.

The case soon took a major turn when SSR’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that Rhea had tried to ‘grab’ his son’s wealth. This resulted in a standoff between the police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra, making the investigation more complex The Jalebi actress reacted to the allegations, saying that the ‘truth’ will prevail. She has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court recently allowed the CBI to investigate Sushant’s death.