SSR case: 'Rhea should be barred from media publicity'

Rhea Chakraborty should be barred from media publicity: Sushant's family lawyer on interview

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 14:00 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: Getty Images

In an indirect reference to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Friday said "people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity".

A leading news channel Thursday did an interview with Chakraborty, accused of abetting actor Rajput's suicide, where she put forward her part of the story.

Post the interview, Singh tweeted: "I strongly believe that people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity. It spoils their reputation if they are innocent and gives them undue visibility if they are guilty,"

Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Friday morning for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is for the first time that Chakraborty (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant death case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer to the CBI an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Chakraborty and others, for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
CBI
DRDO

What's Brewing

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 