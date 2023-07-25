Richa Chadha starts filming her first international project ‘Aaina’ in UK

Actor Richa Chadha, who is all set to make her international debut this year, has started shooting for the film in the United Kingdom. Richa flew to London last week to commence shooting.

Titled Aaina, the film is an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character alongside Chronicles of Narnia fame actor William Moseley.

The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real-life events. Richa, who has been eyeing an international project for quite some time, finalised this movie after listening to many scripts. After finishing the London schedule, the crew will fly to India and will shoot in different picturesque locations.

Richa says, “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture from ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

Richa has completed the shoot for Fukrey 3, where she will continue playing the role of a Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment , the maiden project from her production house -- Girls will be Girls. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a strained relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam cinema actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and has newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.