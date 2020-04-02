'Rick and Morty' to return on May 3

'Rick and Morty' season 4 to return on May 3

The second half of the cult hit animated show Rick and Morty season four is set to debut on May 3, Adult Swim has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news from the WarnerMedia-owned cable outlet comes about five months after the first five episodes finished airing.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the Emmy-winning adult animated comedy is in the midst of a massive 70-episode renewal order from the cabler.

A trailer for the remainder episodes was also released, featuring the two title characters -- voiced by Roiland -- in armour suits, a lightsabre duel and an uncomfortable moment at the dinner table with Morty's dad, Jerry.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty opened in November to solid ratings.

