RIP Asif Basra: Films to remember his acting talent

From Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday to Rahul Dholakia’s Parzania, Asif Basra left movie-watchers in awe with his fine acting skills. The Bollywood actor was found hanging at a private complex in Himachal Pradesh on November 12.

Basra is also known for his performances in English movies, such as Outsourced, and has acted in various plays, notably Feroz Abbas Khan’s Mahatma v/s Gandhi.

Here are some films that brought to light the best in Basra:

Black Friday (2004)

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book 1993 Bombay bombings, Black Friday documents the blasts and the police investigation. In this movie, Basra plays the role of Shanawaz Qureshi.

Parzania (2005)

Inspired by a true story, the movie narrates the true story of a 10-year-old Parsi boy, Azhar Mody. He disappears after the Gulbarg Society massacre of 2002. Bisra received positive responses from critics for his acting in the film.

Outsourced (2006)

Basra's acting skills weren’t limited to Bollywood, and the actor starred in the American romantic comedy playing the role of Puro. The movie revolves around an American (Todd Anderson) adjusting to the Indian work culture, and Puro, who is trained by Anderson, puts up a stellar performance as the Indian replacement.

Kai Po Che (2013)

In the Hindi film Kai Po Che, Basra plays the role of Nasir Hashmi, Ali's father. Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life, the movie showcases friendship at it’s core, and the story of how three boys want to start a sports shop of their own. Basra embodies the character and shows off in acting skills in the fight scene with Bittu.

Other noteworthy roles:

Basra has acted in a diverse set of movies, from playing the role of Shyamlal, a peon in Hichki, to the boss in a media company in The Tashkent Files. He was also a part of Jab We Met. He has even starred in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok and played the role of a child with spina bifida in Main Bhi Superman.