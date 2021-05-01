RIP Bikramjeet Kanwarpal : A sincere performer

Noted actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 52. The sincere performer was born in Himachal Pradesh to an Army officer and ultimately followed in his father's footsteps. He decided to enter the film industry post his retirement in order to fulfil his childhood dream.

Kanwarpal began his Bollywood career with a key role in director Madhur Bhandarkar's critically-acclaimed drama Page 3, which featured Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead. It revolved around Mumbai's 'Tabloid culture' while highlighting its impact on a young journalist.

Kanwarpal subsequently carved a niche in the industry with sincere performances in films such as Paap, Corporate, Aarakshan, Don and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He essayed a character named 'Inamdar' in Rocket Singh, widely regarded as one of the most underrated movies of actor Ranbir Kapoor's career.

After making a name in Hindi cinema, he tried his luck in Kollywood with actor Suriya's Anjaan. Things, however, did not go as planned as the actioner underperformed at the box office. He also essayed supporting roles in Hindi-Telugu bilingual The Ghazi Attack/Ghazi and the 2019 release Madha.

Kanwarpal made an impact on the small screen with his work in Anil Kapoor's 24, an adaptation of the English-language show of the same name. He acted alongside Tellywood superstars Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal in Adaalat and Reporters, respectively. Kanwarpal found success in the OTT space with his work in Avirodh, a series dealing with the Uri surgical strikes. It was based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless and had a stellar cast headlined by Amit Sadh. The series received rave reviews and is considered to be a success. He also essayed a character with negative shades in the Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Your Honor, a remake of an Israeli series of the same name.